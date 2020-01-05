Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Market Capitalization Reaches $165,452.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Zeitcoin has a total market capitalization of $165,452.00 and approximately $220.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,181 coins. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

