ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00055978 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00040069 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00694667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00239515 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00083000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001769 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.