-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SI-Bone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.34). SI-Bone reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SI-Bone will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SI-Bone.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

SIBN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.11. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $530.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40. SI-Bone has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $116,217.50. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $27,230.00. Insiders sold a total of 105,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,766 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 659,133 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 181.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 63.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-Bone (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.