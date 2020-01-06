1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.58 ($39.04).

Shares of ETR DRI traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €22.46 ($26.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.40. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 52 week high of €47.14 ($54.81).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

