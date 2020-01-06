1irstcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.39 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00021945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $66.39 million and approximately $221,501.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00023465 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,562 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

