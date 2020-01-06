23,486 Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Universal Health Realty Income Trust makes up about 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 175.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 292.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.29. 626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $123.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

