25,150 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,859,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,645,000 after purchasing an additional 897,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,051,000 after purchasing an additional 335,592 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 587,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 171,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.50. 398,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $118.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

