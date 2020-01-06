31,551 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Acquired by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,219,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 151,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 756,653 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 346,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 108,276 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $$50.39 on Monday. 64,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,550. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.