AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,573. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

