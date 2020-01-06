Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, CoinBene and YoBit. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $223,138.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.90 or 0.05897730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, CoinBene, Indodax, IDEX, BitForex, ZBG, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Hotbit, YoBit, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

