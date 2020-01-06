AdEx Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, Binance and Kyber Network. AdEx has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $82,200.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00190316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.01477449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00123714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kyber Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Binance and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.