AdHive Achieves Market Cap of $76,809.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One AdHive token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $76,809.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.