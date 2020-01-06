adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

Shares of FRA ADS traded down €3.05 ($3.55) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €288.90 ($335.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,461 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €281.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €275.81. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

