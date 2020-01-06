Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 367,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,316,000. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGIB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.16. 6,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

