Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19,910.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $993,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 211,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 122,608 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

