Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 144.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,474 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after acquiring an additional 128,718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 683,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,833,000 after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. 4,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,650. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4767 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

