Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 10,162.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. 187,902 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

