Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.35. 145,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

