Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 40,213 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,213 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 7.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 1.75% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $26,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,800. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

