Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,944 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,988 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.