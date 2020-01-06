Aeon (AEON) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001865 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $1,289.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

