Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €8.85 by Credit Suisse Group

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €8.85 ($10.29) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($14.42) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.20 ($13.03).

Shares of Air France KLM stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €9.31 ($10.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.69.

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

