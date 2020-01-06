Aladdin Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Aladdin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Aladdin has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, TOPBTC and BITKER.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,589.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.01868814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.03118590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00590312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00739067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00064985 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00423590 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,772,297 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, BitForex, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

