AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,004.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $174,725.00 and approximately $2,004.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

