Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 21,448 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 8.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 141.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $33,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 229.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 21.8% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.23. 12,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $26.33.

