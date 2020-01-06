Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.72. 14,647,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.76. The company has a market cap of $1,318.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

