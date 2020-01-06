Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 241,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,400. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.