Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Pfizer by 241.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 84.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,281,482. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

