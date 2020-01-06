Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $33.31 Million Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,948 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 8.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 53.39% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $33,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000.

NYSEARCA:EJUL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,550. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58.

