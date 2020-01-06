Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,219,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $114.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.