Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,819,000 after purchasing an additional 111,373 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.97. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.