Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $19.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,894.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,785.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,818.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,518.31 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $936.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

