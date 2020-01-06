Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 670.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,897,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,400,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,777 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,843,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,797,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 488,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2121 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

