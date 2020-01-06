Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Intel by 329.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock worth $3,760,103. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 570,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747,304. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

