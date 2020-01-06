Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 140,383 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares during the quarter. One Liberty Properties makes up 2.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of One Liberty Properties worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.70.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

