Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 12,249 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 621.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.2567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.