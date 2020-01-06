Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 12,809 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 2.49% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1,543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

FQAL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,300. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.