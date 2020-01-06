Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 5,876 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. 36,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,750. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.