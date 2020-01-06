Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 728 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.76.

RTN traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a one year low of $150.79 and a one year high of $230.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.