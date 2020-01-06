Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 38,580 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,198,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,449,000 after buying an additional 140,706 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 139.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 96,121 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,700. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.6173 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.