Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,175 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 14.52% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $7,686,000. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,512,000 after buying an additional 304,608 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 233,501 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 53,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,250. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

