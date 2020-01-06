Amoveo (VEO) Price Hits $35.03 on Top Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for about $35.03 or 0.00460080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $2.38 million and $25.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.92 or 0.06021293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028409 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036584 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

