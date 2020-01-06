Aragon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35,545.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Aragon has a market cap of $14.59 million and $35,545.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00005921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX, IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

