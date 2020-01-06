Arion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Arion has a market cap of $27,711.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01522288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,739,379 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.