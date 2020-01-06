Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.25 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €9.25 ($10.76) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AT1. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.70 ($10.12).

Shares of AT1 traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €7.92 ($9.21). 1,360,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of €8.04 ($9.35). The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.49.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

