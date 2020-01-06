Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,217.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $606,015.00 and approximately $1,217.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,021,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

