Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0016

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $804,157.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.27 or 0.05857335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

