Auroracoin (AUR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $444,482.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and ISX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00054611 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00083368 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001250 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00058892 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,610.31 or 1.00218806 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001701 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Auroracoin

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and ISX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

