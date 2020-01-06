Aventus (AVT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,108.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Aventus has a market cap of $439,439.00 and approximately $14,108.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aventus

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

