Azart (AZART) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Azart has a market cap of $273.00 and $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Azart has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Azart coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Azart alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.